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Vaccine "Transmission" Causing Miscarriages and Blood Clots in Unvaccinated Females
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46 views • August 03, 2021
Unvaccinated women report miscarriages, blod clots and irregular menstrual cycles after being around COVID-19 vaccinated individuals. All discussion of this is strictly prohibited on any mainstream social media platform. Here's some of what we know up until July of 2021.
Visit here for more information and testimonies.
http://www.truthunmasked.org/p/stay-away.html
Visit here for more information and testimonies.
http://www.truthunmasked.org/p/stay-away.html
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