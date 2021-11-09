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A Presentation to The Pentagon for an "Anti-Fundamentalist" vaccine spread by rhinovirus Possibly the swab before the 'COVID vaccine.
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86 views • November 09, 2021
I downloaded this video and saved it to disk about 15 years ago. Video markers---
From 1:20 by vaccinating against thhe religious fanaticism type of thought.
At 3:45 virus would immunize against religious fundamentalism v-mat-2 gene.
At 5:05 how they planned to spread the virus.
At 5:29 spread by rhinovirus (nasal virus)
Vaccine for religious fundamentalism. Called the "Fun Vax". It talks about delivering an anti-fundamentalist vaccine through a flu or as a rhinovirus. I heard people say that the test swab was impregnated with something. The swab test could place a rhinovirus/vaccine on the front right lobe of the brain. Many Korean veterans were given a frontal lobotomy upon exit from the Army. This fits in with that kind of cabalist behavior.
From 1:20 by vaccinating against thhe religious fanaticism type of thought.
At 3:45 virus would immunize against religious fundamentalism v-mat-2 gene.
At 5:05 how they planned to spread the virus.
At 5:29 spread by rhinovirus (nasal virus)
Vaccine for religious fundamentalism. Called the "Fun Vax". It talks about delivering an anti-fundamentalist vaccine through a flu or as a rhinovirus. I heard people say that the test swab was impregnated with something. The swab test could place a rhinovirus/vaccine on the front right lobe of the brain. Many Korean veterans were given a frontal lobotomy upon exit from the Army. This fits in with that kind of cabalist behavior.
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