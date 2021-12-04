© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ridiculous Dem Chart
Follow
1
Share
Report
50 views • December 04, 2021
Thanks [Bidan] For 2-Cent Gas Drop!
* Inflation is making life miserable for Americans.
* Gasoline costs much more than it did a year ago.
* According to the DCCC, you should thank Joe for lowering the price — by two pennies.
* Even the Washington Post thinks that’s dumb.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 3 December 2021
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6285113830001
* Inflation is making life miserable for Americans.
* Gasoline costs much more than it did a year ago.
* According to the DCCC, you should thank Joe for lowering the price — by two pennies.
* Even the Washington Post thinks that’s dumb.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 3 December 2021
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6285113830001
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.