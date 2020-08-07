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Jim Jordan reacts to his questioning of Dr. Fauci
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88 views • August 07, 2020
Congressman Jim Jordan comments exclusively on the standards lawmakers are holding in regards to social-distancing measures and mask mandates, juxtaposed with struggles in communities across the country to reopen small businesses on the heels of the nationwide pandemic, including his exchange with Dr. Anthony Fauci. Jordan also comments on Congress' efforts to forge a new stimulus bill and more. - with Newsmax TV's Greg Kelly
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