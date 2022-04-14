© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Russian Energy - Meeting with Reps of the Oil & Gas Industry. Putin Will Direct Gas Eastwards as Europe Shuns Russian Energy. They are ready to forget "Green Agenda", for high carbon footprint. 041422
Follow
0
Share
Report
120 views • April 14, 2022
This was found at GBNews on YT. Thanks so I could share.
The description found there, was this:
Russian president Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Moscow will re-direct its energy eastward, as European countries try to reduce reliance on Russian exports.
"EU countries talk of cutting off energy supplies from Russia, driving up prices and destabilizing the market", Putin said.
Putin said that Russia should embark on building infrastructure for eastward oil and gas exports as the country needs to diversify its energy supplies away from Europe.
Speaking at a televised government meeting, Putin also said that Russia needs to replace imports of equipment for oil and gas production.
Watch on TV: Freeview 236, Sky 515, Virgin 626
Listen on DAB+ Radio
Download the GB News App to watch live wherever you are, catch up with all our shows and get the latest news from the GBN family. https://www.gbnews.uk/freegbapp
Don't forget to follow us on social media too!
Twitter: https://twitter.com/GBNEWS
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GBNewsOnline
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/gbnewsonline/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/gb-n...
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@gbnews
Click here for the latest Covid-19 guidance from the World Health Organisation ► https://www.who.int/emergencies/disea...
Click here for the latest NHS information on COVID-19 vaccines
https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronav...
The description found there, was this:
Russian president Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Moscow will re-direct its energy eastward, as European countries try to reduce reliance on Russian exports.
"EU countries talk of cutting off energy supplies from Russia, driving up prices and destabilizing the market", Putin said.
Putin said that Russia should embark on building infrastructure for eastward oil and gas exports as the country needs to diversify its energy supplies away from Europe.
Speaking at a televised government meeting, Putin also said that Russia needs to replace imports of equipment for oil and gas production.
Watch on TV: Freeview 236, Sky 515, Virgin 626
Listen on DAB+ Radio
Download the GB News App to watch live wherever you are, catch up with all our shows and get the latest news from the GBN family. https://www.gbnews.uk/freegbapp
Don't forget to follow us on social media too!
Twitter: https://twitter.com/GBNEWS
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GBNewsOnline
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/gbnewsonline/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/gb-n...
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@gbnews
Click here for the latest Covid-19 guidance from the World Health Organisation ► https://www.who.int/emergencies/disea...
Click here for the latest NHS information on COVID-19 vaccines
https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronav...
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.