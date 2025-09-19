RT News - September 19 2025 2PM GMT

September 19, 2025

Brussels announces a new bundle of anti-Russian sanctions which also target China and India for their ties to Moscow. A Slovak member of the European parliament says the EU is trampling on its members' independence. Disturbing images emerge of an IDF strike which reportedly killed dozens at Gaza City Port - coming as the US vetoes a sixth United Nations resolution calling for a Gaza ceasefire. In response, protesters gather in New York - among them, activist and rock legend Roger Waters. Anger boils over on the streets of France with more than 300 people arrested nationwide amid anti-austerity protests. While dining with King Charles, Donald Trump praises the US and Britain's positive impact on humanity but fails to mention the illegal wars pursued in the name of spreading democracy.





This video was made with linuxmint.

