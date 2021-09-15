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BLACK MAN FOLLOWED AROUND THE STORE BY A ROBOT.
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321 views • September 15, 2021
BAD LANGUAGE WARNING . . . This man is being stalked by a ROBOT . . . talk about threatening . . . . and it is made out to be a cartoon character with a smiley face . . . . reminds me of SMILEY CLOWNS . . . . very creepy . . .
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