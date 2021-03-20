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Marcel sur Laurent Alexandre, Véran, Israël, BFM, confinement... Marcel D.
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21 views • March 20, 2021
15 mars 2021 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VSwDaD8HymY
Marcel D. : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSXbrC5qIGlF-QgY_3odysA
Mes amis, en ces temps de mensonges, une bonne dose de vérité à coups de Kärcher dans la gueule c’est toujours bénéfique.
💪 Financement participatif : https://www.helloasso.com/associations/le-media-en-4-4-2/collectes/le-media-en-4-4-2
💪 Nous faire un Don https://www.helloasso.com/associations/le-media-en-4-4-2/formulaires/1/widget
💪 Rejoignez l'asso ! https://www.helloasso.com/associations/le-media-en-4-4-2/adhesions/asso-m442
Votre Site "Le Média en 4-4-2" et inscrivez-vous à la Newsletters : https://lemediaen442.fr/
Ma chaîne Odysee : https://odysee.com/@marcel-d:3
Marcel D. : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSXbrC5qIGlF-QgY_3odysA
Mes amis, en ces temps de mensonges, une bonne dose de vérité à coups de Kärcher dans la gueule c’est toujours bénéfique.
💪 Financement participatif : https://www.helloasso.com/associations/le-media-en-4-4-2/collectes/le-media-en-4-4-2
💪 Nous faire un Don https://www.helloasso.com/associations/le-media-en-4-4-2/formulaires/1/widget
💪 Rejoignez l'asso ! https://www.helloasso.com/associations/le-media-en-4-4-2/adhesions/asso-m442
Votre Site "Le Média en 4-4-2" et inscrivez-vous à la Newsletters : https://lemediaen442.fr/
Ma chaîne Odysee : https://odysee.com/@marcel-d:3
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