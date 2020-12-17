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PREDICTION: Trump remains POTUS, Biden is in very bad shape - about to hit the wall !
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163 views • December 17, 2020
Peter Vaughan uses his Lettrology to show that JOE BIDEN has little time left on the planet. Good news for many, sad news for Kamala as Trump gets back in.
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