Horrifying! FEMA Restructuring - Climate Change Takeover - Celeste Solum
Celestial Report-Celeste Solum
Published 17 hours ago

Secretary of Homeland Security announced that FEMA is reforming its federal

assistance policies and expanding benefits for disaster survivors.


FEMA developed these new forms of assistance based on threats the nation faces due to our changing climate.


Celestial Report: https://celestialreport.com/

LinkTree: https://linktr.ee/celestesolum1

Celeste’s Articles: https://shepherdsheart.life/blogs/news

Keywords
climate changeunnwofematakeoverceleste solumsituation reportclimate justiceenvironmental justice

