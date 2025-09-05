The Toxic-Left's ‘Oppressed vs. Oppressor’ Mantra & Its Assault On Freedom

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
America faces a dangerous ideological infection: the toxic-Left’s obsession with “oppressed vs. oppressor” politics. Rooted in Marxism and reshaped by the Frankfurt School, this worldview twists culture, identity, and history into a permanent power struggle. From Critical Race Theory in classrooms to gender ideology in policy, the Left weaponizes grievance to dismantle meritocracy, vilify individual achievement, and erode self-responsibility. What once began as Marx’s class warfare has metastasized into cultural Marxism, breeding dependency, cancel culture, and conformity. The result? A nation where victimhood is virtue, personal liberty is suspect, and collectivism threatens to replace individual freedom. History warns us: Marxist experiments worldwide ended in tyranny and death. If unchecked, America could meet the same fate.
https://www.undergroundusa.com/p/the-toxic-lefts-oppressed-vs-oppressor