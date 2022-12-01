Ukraine In NATO? - Foreign Ministers Flex Jaw Muscles in Bucharest - RPLiberty Report 113022

I'm sharing this video from 'RonPauLibertyReport', on Youtube.

At the NATO foreign ministers summit in Bucharest this week, Member states talked tough about endless support for Ukraine "whatever it takes." They also reiterated a 2008 pledge to eventually welcome Ukraine as a Member. Are they serious? Also today: Biden's neocons are reportedly considering sending Patriot missiles to Ukraine despite Russian warnings that it would be a major escalation. How far will they go?

