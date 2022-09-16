Global Walk Out Step ONE

We are very honored to have Catherine Austin Fitts announcing the first step of the GLOBAL WALKOUT. We have the power…there are already enough of us WE JUST NEED TO ACT IN UNISON. Many of you might already be using cash for most things, but don’t worry, we have something new for you too Go To https://GlobalWalkOut.com

Support Indie Media BUY US A COFFEE https://www.buymeacoffee.com/frognewsworld

FIVE BUCKS OFF our all ready LOW Priced but High Quality Swag

Ghost Logo Merch = https://www.teechip.com/stores/frognewsworld?coupon=FROG5

HUMANITY + UNITY = VICTORY Tee = https://teechip.com/victoryforhumanity?coupon=FROG5

all proceeds go to video production costs