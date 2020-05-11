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Two Rivers, Judgment & Glory
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13 views • May 11, 2020
In this show, John reflects on the disturbing times in which we are living and shares a prophetic word from Byron Searle. Byron talks of two rivers; one of judgment and one of glory, both full and overflowing their banks.
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