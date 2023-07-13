Is THIS how you want to live? Glenn REACTS to CHAOTIC headlines

Glenn reads through some of the day's headlines: the riots in France are turning anti-Semitic, America's beaches are filthy, there's a shortage of antibiotics, rapper 50 Cent says Los Angeles is "finished," fitness is now "far-right," drug deals in America are fueling a real estate boom in Honduras, Christianity is declining and Satanism is growing in popularity...





Is this how YOU want to live, Glenn asks? Or is it time to fix things?





