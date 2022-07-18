‘We will die’ Kenyans fear impact of white phosphorus used by UK army

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RT
Now that the UK military has resumed a joint training program in the former British colony of Kenya, commanders have once again admitted they've been deploying white phosphorus in drills across the area - claiming there are 'legal' purposes behind this. But locals are apparently concerned by the substance's health impacts- despite UK attempts to 'white-wash' the consequences, as RT's Don Courter explains.
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