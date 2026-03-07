Ep. 185 Part 1 "The Eye Exam of the Future" - Dr. Chris Wroten

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The modern eye exam is evolving into one of the most powerful tools in early disease detection.
In this episode, Dr. Chris Wroten explains how new retinal imaging technologies may help detect early signs of Alzheimer’s disease, glaucoma progression, and systemic conditions before symptoms appear. From hyperspectral imaging to retinal biomarkers, we explore how the eye may reveal what’s happening inside the brain.
👉 Subscribe for more.
🎥 Watch the full documentary “Open Your Eyes” on Amazon Prime: https://www.primevideo.com/-/es/detail/Open-Your-Eyes/0PNZH7D9AF64IAOWNEAZX33FCI
🌐 Learn more on the official new website: https://wellness1280.com/
📲 Follow me on social media for more health and wellness content:
👉 https://www.facebook.com/drkerrygelb
👉https://www.instagram.com/drkerrygelb/
Thanks to: