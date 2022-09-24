21 year old Student Body President KILLED by VAXX poison injections 💉💉💉

Sam Gawel ’23, a senior from Detroit, Michigan, died unexpectedly on campus today, interim Dean of the College Scott Brown wrote in an email to the Dartmouth community.Source:
https://www.thedartmouth.com/article/2022/09/sam-gawel-23-dies-at-age-21
VACCINATION AND TESTING POLICY 2022 - DARTMOUTH COLLEGE:
Students, faculty, and staff are required to receive all recommended doses in their primary COVID-19 vaccine series, and one booster dose when eligible.
Source:
https://covid.dartmouth.edu/testing-health
Source:
https://t.me/covidbc/5104
The Prisoner
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theprisoner
