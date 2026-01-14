Trump's Actions and Geopolitical Shifts, an interview with Tom Luongo

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Behind the headlines lies a deeper realignment. Financial pressure, cultural influence, and strategic timing are redrawing alliances that once seemed permanent. Long-standing power centers are being challenged, and institutions demand obedience to an order many never voted for. The old framework is cracking under new geopolitical realities.
#GlobalShift #PowerPolitics #TrumpAgenda #InternationalRelations #NewOrder
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport