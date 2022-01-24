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6029679/21 Anti-Vax COVID denying idiots totally busted BANNED ON YOUTUBE!
Mohammed shafiq
Mohammed shafiq
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453 views • January 24, 2022
YouTube banned this video!

COVID and science denying conspiracy nuts, sovereign citizens and other nuts think that they are going to arrest the police, stop vaccinations and take MPs to court for breaching the Nuremburg code. @dmurphy25 and other silly persons attempt to close down a vaccination center, Mark Sexton - ex-policeman registered a crime report with the Metropolitan police - reference 6029679/21 and even the International Criminal Court in the Hague has been alerted!

Let's debunk this rubbish!

YouTube: This video is AGAINST covid denying anti-vaxxers. It is against medical misinformation. It is pro the known science and vaccination against the pandemic.

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#Conspiracy #Vaccination #COVID19

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy