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6029679/21 Anti-Vax COVID denying idiots totally busted BANNED ON YOUTUBE!
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453 views • January 24, 2022
YouTube banned this video!
COVID and science denying conspiracy nuts, sovereign citizens and other nuts think that they are going to arrest the police, stop vaccinations and take MPs to court for breaching the Nuremburg code. @dmurphy25 and other silly persons attempt to close down a vaccination center, Mark Sexton - ex-policeman registered a crime report with the Metropolitan police - reference 6029679/21 and even the International Criminal Court in the Hague has been alerted!
Let's debunk this rubbish!
YouTube: This video is AGAINST covid denying anti-vaxxers. It is against medical misinformation. It is pro the known science and vaccination against the pandemic.
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#Conspiracy #Vaccination #COVID19
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Follow on twitter: @ItsMrSensible
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Please subscribe and be Sensible!
Stay Sensible
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https://www.bensound.com
https://www.zapsplat.com
https://www.purple-planet.com
COVID and science denying conspiracy nuts, sovereign citizens and other nuts think that they are going to arrest the police, stop vaccinations and take MPs to court for breaching the Nuremburg code. @dmurphy25 and other silly persons attempt to close down a vaccination center, Mark Sexton - ex-policeman registered a crime report with the Metropolitan police - reference 6029679/21 and even the International Criminal Court in the Hague has been alerted!
Let's debunk this rubbish!
YouTube: This video is AGAINST covid denying anti-vaxxers. It is against medical misinformation. It is pro the known science and vaccination against the pandemic.
----------------------------------------
#Conspiracy #Vaccination #COVID19
Donate via Willow: https://wlo.link/@MrSensible
Support on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/MrSensible
Membership: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPKx...
Follow on twitter: @ItsMrSensible
Contact on Discord: https://discord.gg/G6Spd6XkJf
Please subscribe and be Sensible!
Stay Sensible
--------------------------------------------------------
Additional Music & Sound:
https://www.bensound.com
https://www.zapsplat.com
https://www.purple-planet.com
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