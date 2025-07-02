The Truth About Biden's Cognitive Decline is Finally Coming Out

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Biden's Cognitive Decline Was Biggest Coverup In American History!
The Media and Biden's White House Lied About His Health for 4 Years.
He Was Mentally Incompetent for His Entire Presidency. The Lies About Biden's Health Were Exposed During Debate with Trump and His Poor Debate Performance Forced Him to Leave Race.
The GOP is Finally Starting to Investigate Biden's Health Coverup and this Must Lead to Hearings & Criminal Indictments.
Jeff Crouere is dedicated to examining the top issues of the day on the local, state and national levels.
