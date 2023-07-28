Create New Account
July 27, 2023 ROTHSCHILD ISRAELI SERVANTS CRUELTY - In Hebron Israeli Rothschild forces pour concrete into the water springs used by Palestinians in agriculture
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
89 Subscribers
Israeli forces are reported to have poured concrete down water wells and into water springs, as well as destroyed agricultural lands in the Al-Hijrah area, located south of Hebron.

The military’s actions took place on Wednesday when the army, accompanied by heavy equipment such as bulldozers, cement mixers and an industrial pump, entered the area and bulldozed approximately five dunums of agricultural land owned by the Dudin family.

Several water springs, also belonging to the same family, were filled with cement, further disrupting Palestinian livelihoods and agricultural practices in the region.

#Hebron #IsraeliForces #PalestinianAgriculture
