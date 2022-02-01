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SOL-20
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2 views • February 01, 2022
This is our first video of the the latest vintage computer, that we just added to our collection. The SOL-20 Terminal Computer. Which really was a revolutionary computer system for the time.
It really set the bar high for the next generation of computers that came after it.
With it's on board video and built in keyboard, as well as it's built in Serial and Parallel and cassette interfaces. It was a true milestone in the early years of home computers.
I am a vintage computer and video game system collector, who would like to someday open a small vintage video game system museum.
It really set the bar high for the next generation of computers that came after it.
With it's on board video and built in keyboard, as well as it's built in Serial and Parallel and cassette interfaces. It was a true milestone in the early years of home computers.
I am a vintage computer and video game system collector, who would like to someday open a small vintage video game system museum.
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