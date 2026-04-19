BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Here’s why US Navy’s massive nuclear subs will be sitting ducks if they show up in the Persian Gulf
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1380 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
378 views • 2 days ago

Here’s why US Navy’s massive nuclear subs will be sitting ducks if they show up in the Persian Gulf

🔴 America’s 6.9k ton Los Angeles-class fast attack subs and 18.7k ton nuclear-capable Ohio-class boomer cousins are simply too clunky to operate in the Gulf, with the waterway’s average depth of just 160 feet (49M) too shallow to accommodate the gigantic vessels, which measure 110M and 170M long, respectively.

🔴 AiTelly points out that while it’s too shallow for US subs to operate, the Gulf is “perfect for Iran’s fleet of diesel-electric minisubs,” including the Ghadir class, which “can sit silently on the seafloor waiting for a target to pass overhead before firing torpedoes.”

🔴 Then there’s the Gulf’s high noise levels thanks to commercial traffic, a rocky, uneven seabed and its waters’ warm, salty composition and high evaporation rates, all of which messes with sonar and weakens its ability to detect the acoustic signatures of subs (especially smaller ones like Ghadirs, which measure just 29M long).

🔴 Finally, there’s Iran’s naval armaments to account for, including standard 533 mm torpedoes like supercavitating Hoots, heavy Valfajrs and long-range Jask-2s fired by subs, plus smaller 324 mm torpedoes carried by Iran’s vast mosquito fleet. 

🔴 Bottom line? Iran can close Hormuz using a single, 7 crewmember Ghadir-class sub, and there’s not a thing Trump can do about it. Hence his renewed impotent rage-induced threats to attack “every single power plant and bridge” in the country.


👍 US-Israel-Iran war | @geopolitics_prime

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
War Secretary Hegseth Compares Press to Pharisees Over Iran War Coverage

War Secretary Hegseth Compares Press to Pharisees Over Iran War Coverage

Garrison Vance
The Sun Cannot Be Taxed: Why Energy Freedom Is the Ultimate Form of Personal Liberty

The Sun Cannot Be Taxed: Why Energy Freedom Is the Ultimate Form of Personal Liberty

Mike Adams
IEA Chief Warns Persian Gulf Energy Recovery Could Take Up to Two Years

IEA Chief Warns Persian Gulf Energy Recovery Could Take Up to Two Years

Garrison Vance
Pope Leo and Trump Exchange Accusations Over Wars, Religious Imagery

Pope Leo and Trump Exchange Accusations Over Wars, Religious Imagery

Garrison Vance
Israeli Bulldozers Flatten Southern Lebanese Villages, Satellite Analysis Shows Over 1,400 Buildings Destroyed

Israeli Bulldozers Flatten Southern Lebanese Villages, Satellite Analysis Shows Over 1,400 Buildings Destroyed

Garrison Vance
UK COVID Inquiry Finds Mandatory Vaccine Policies Were Politically Driven

UK COVID Inquiry Finds Mandatory Vaccine Policies Were Politically Driven

Morgan S. Verity
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy