Here’s why US Navy’s massive nuclear subs will be sitting ducks if they show up in the Persian Gulf

🔴 America’s 6.9k ton Los Angeles-class fast attack subs and 18.7k ton nuclear-capable Ohio-class boomer cousins are simply too clunky to operate in the Gulf, with the waterway’s average depth of just 160 feet (49M) too shallow to accommodate the gigantic vessels, which measure 110M and 170M long, respectively.

🔴 AiTelly points out that while it’s too shallow for US subs to operate, the Gulf is “perfect for Iran’s fleet of diesel-electric minisubs,” including the Ghadir class, which “can sit silently on the seafloor waiting for a target to pass overhead before firing torpedoes.”

🔴 Then there’s the Gulf’s high noise levels thanks to commercial traffic, a rocky, uneven seabed and its waters’ warm, salty composition and high evaporation rates, all of which messes with sonar and weakens its ability to detect the acoustic signatures of subs (especially smaller ones like Ghadirs, which measure just 29M long).

🔴 Finally, there’s Iran’s naval armaments to account for, including standard 533 mm torpedoes like supercavitating Hoots, heavy Valfajrs and long-range Jask-2s fired by subs, plus smaller 324 mm torpedoes carried by Iran’s vast mosquito fleet.

🔴 Bottom line? Iran can close Hormuz using a single, 7 crewmember Ghadir-class sub, and there’s not a thing Trump can do about it. Hence his renewed impotent rage-induced threats to attack “every single power plant and bridge” in the country.





👍 US-Israel-Iran war | @geopolitics_prime