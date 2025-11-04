From New Age to Jesus! Matrix Savior-Program and a Dialectical Consciousness Trap

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SOURCES: Maui Source TV "Mystic & Author Doreen Virtue ~ Transformed By Jesus, Sharing About Her New Life" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jnJjT8Yw8WY
Doreen Virtue "Why Doreen Virtue Left the New Age to Follow Jesus"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OTFEv5bqkvI
Cameron Day: "I found Jesus" https://t1p.de/29e0x
Doreen Virtue and Cameron Day:
It is a popular meme on YouTube: “From New Age to Jesus.” However, the historical Jesus was a Jewish freedom fighter who believed in an imminent Jewish kingdom of God on earth and did not want to found a new religion. The Jesus of the Gospels is the Jesus of Paul. He had nothing to do with the historical Jesus (= Ebionites). The Gnostic Mandaeans—the still-living followers of John the Baptist—consider Jesus to be a false teacher and prophet sent by the planetary Archons to lead humanity astray. Mandaeans and Druze worship John the Baptist as the true Christos. Jesus' connection to Venus is interesting. In Abraxas magic and the occult rites of the Thule Society, the morning star functions as a mirror relay for the Black Sun (Schwarze Sonne/SS), which shines its pale light into our solar system via Venus. Lucifer is literally a bringer of (dark) light. And Jesus - "Iam the Morning Star"- was not the Christos. He was a planetary incarnation. And he is a soul-catcher.
