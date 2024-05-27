Silent War # 6376 US & UK SOLDIERS BOMBING RUSSIAN CIVILIANS, Fertility Cliff WW... Late is The Hour

On this episode of The Silent War:

US & UK SOLDIERS ACTIVELY BOMBING RUSSIAN CIVILIANS - GOD BE WITH US! WE DO NOT SUPPORT THE BROTHERWARS AND GENOCIDES.





British Member of Parliament Reveals UK and US Soldiers Are Active in Ukraine Firing Advanced Missiles at Russia.





Multiple civilian deaths after Ukrainian strikes on Russian border region.





Bombshell messages reveal Anthony Fauci's top advisor bragging about making emails 'disappear'.





97% of Countries Will Soon Be Unable to Sustain Populations as Fertility Rates Drop.





It took 18 years for US credit card balances to rise by $367 billion. For the next $367 billion? We got there in 3 years.





Who was al-Qaeda? The Jews and USA.





Biden Drains Entire Northeast Gasoline Reserve In Bid To Lower Gas Prices As He Trails Trump By Double Digits.





Ireland, Norway, Spain stand up to the United States of israel #Genocide.





GOOD NEWS: Signed Into Law: Alabama Abolishes Income Taxes On Gold and Silver.





Assault Tranny: Massachusetts Trans “Woman” Goes on Stabbing Rampage at Massachusetts Movie Theater – Stabs 4 Girls Ages 9 to 17 without Warning.





Dr. Mercola: 97% of Countries Will Soon Be Unable to Sustain Populations as Fertility Rates Drop





