Matthew 24:10 KJV And Then Shall Many Be Offended

This video is not for most people so you can pass if it does not apply to you. This video is for those who claim to watch my videos and then come and tell me something that suggest they have not been watching my videos. :))





I am unlike most Christians people will meet, because alone for me means alone: the devil cannot stand I appreciate what it is to work out my own salvation with my Father and that I trust NO ONE. Tribulation is the cost of knowing the most High Yah. To whom much is given much is required. God give his toughest battles to his strongest soldiers. Many are called few are chosen. I do not validate myself based on any person's approval or applause of me. I am a chosen child of the most High Yah and I have all the validation from Him to know and prove that in the last 37 yrs.





My email contact is [email protected]