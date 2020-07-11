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Doug Collins call for Durham report to be released before election
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12 views • July 11, 2020
Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., on presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden, calls to defund the police, the investigation into the origins of the Russia probe and the Supreme Court ruling on President Trump’s financial records.
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