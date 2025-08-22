We Are Debt Slaves No More: The Transition to a New Financial System

THIS IS AN EXCERPT FROM THE FULL SHOW BELOW: https://rumble.com/v6xv44w-global-financial-reset-august-20th-2025.html





Doge and Elon Musk are exposing the century-old corruption of the Federal Reserve and the IRS. We've been debt slaves, funding our own demise through wars, corrupt politicians, and foreign labs. But this is all coming to an end. This segment details how President Trump is dismantling the central banking system, deploying tariffs, and initiating the greatest financial reset in history. The power is finally being returned to the people.





Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/





ALL NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL! SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON’T MISS ANYTHING!

https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting





Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/