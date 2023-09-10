Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
4 Russian soldiers shocked 11 Ukrainian in its hideout in Zaporozhye
channel image
The Prisoner
8741 Subscribers
Shop now
384 views
Published 19 hours ago

4 soldiers of Russian Paratroopers from the 76th Airborne Division surprised the Ukrainians in a hiding place in a defensive trench in Zaporozhye direction. 11 Ukrainian soldiers were forced out of the trench and decided to surrender to Russian army. Ukrainian men can finally get out of the US proxy war and will be reunited with their families.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

Keywords
surrenderzaporozhye4 russians11 ukrainians

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket