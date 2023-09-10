4 Russian soldiers shocked 11 Ukrainian in its hideout in Zaporozhye

4 soldiers of Russian Paratroopers from the 76th Airborne Division surprised the Ukrainians in a hiding place in a defensive trench in Zaporozhye direction. 11 Ukrainian soldiers were forced out of the trench and decided to surrender to Russian army. Ukrainian men can finally get out of the US proxy war and will be reunited with their families.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY
