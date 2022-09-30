EVERY DAY WE SHOULD EXTERMINATE 7,000,000,000/9 YEARS = 2 MILLION VAXXED PER DAY 💉💉💉

328 views • September 30, 2022

🔴Links below for Australian government PDFs stating CV19 vaccines are a Class 4 poison.👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-COV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine· Australian Defence Force](No. 7) 2021

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