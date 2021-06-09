© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Copenhagen Denmark - '4 Locations' [09.06.2021]
Follow
0
Share
Report
20 views • June 14, 2021
Wednesday, June 9, 2021 - Onsdag d 09.06.2021
Location 1: Charlottenlund Strandpark - https://goo.gl/maps/ZkdUBTBSkJpynGSS9
Location 2: Knud Rasmussens monument - https://goo.gl/maps/bxehwV1rBt94B2tC9
Location 3: Klampenborg strand - https://goo.gl/maps/o9oVaBRbwFakFjfM9
Location 4: Bakken Dyrehaven 'The World's Oldest Amusement Park'
https://goo.gl/maps/QjfdQBDxc7WBi3H17
'You do not own your children, you just have them on loan' - My Mom
'I cannot teach anybody anything. I can only try to make them think'
- Socrates (469 f.Kr. - 399 f.Kr.)
'The Truth is Learned, Never Told'
- Out of Shadows Official 2020
Alle kan være undtaget alt 'lovmæssigt' man skal blot sige det
og ikke engang have en lægeerklærong på det, Lovhjemmel:
https://fritaget.fbf.one/
http://fritaget.nu/
morgellons mask: https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=morgellons%20mask&;kind=video
Skal man have lægeerklæring? (Svar: Nej)
https://www.sst.dk/-/media/Udgivelser/2020/Corona/Mundbind/Gode_raad_Mundbind.ashx
20 læger fra Rigshospitalet d 18 nov 2020 at masker ikke virker imod denne SARS-COV-2 influenza virus:
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33205991/
https://www.acpjournals.org/doi/10.7326/M20-6817
--
https://www.bakken.dk/
https://www.bakken.dk/english/
Mvh ...
https://www.facebook.com/kim.temp
https://twitter.com/Kim_Osboel
https://anonup.com/@Kim_Osboel
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3YqC0mK7nzxz/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/kimosboel
https://www.ourfreedomtube.com/@Kim_Osboel
https://www.ourfreedombits.com/@Kim_Osboel
https://www.ourfreedombook.com/Kim_Osboel
https://brandnewtube.com/@Kim_Osboel
https://www.minds.com/kim_osboel/
https://odysee.com/@Kim_Osb%C3%B8l:b
https://vimeo.com/user125251652
https://parler.com/profile/KimOsboel/
https://mewe.com/i/kimosb%C3%B8l
https://gab.com/Kim_Osboel
https://t.me/Kim_Osboel
https://awakeningincubator.com/members/kim_osboel/
[2017] http://www.k10.dk/showthread.php?t=35157
YouTube #2: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKcCEgl90IXxFewmCNsztgA/
Rumble #2 : https://rumble.com/user/KimOsboel (kun danske)
Location 1: Charlottenlund Strandpark - https://goo.gl/maps/ZkdUBTBSkJpynGSS9
Location 2: Knud Rasmussens monument - https://goo.gl/maps/bxehwV1rBt94B2tC9
Location 3: Klampenborg strand - https://goo.gl/maps/o9oVaBRbwFakFjfM9
Location 4: Bakken Dyrehaven 'The World's Oldest Amusement Park'
https://goo.gl/maps/QjfdQBDxc7WBi3H17
'You do not own your children, you just have them on loan' - My Mom
'I cannot teach anybody anything. I can only try to make them think'
- Socrates (469 f.Kr. - 399 f.Kr.)
'The Truth is Learned, Never Told'
- Out of Shadows Official 2020
Alle kan være undtaget alt 'lovmæssigt' man skal blot sige det
og ikke engang have en lægeerklærong på det, Lovhjemmel:
https://fritaget.fbf.one/
http://fritaget.nu/
morgellons mask: https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=morgellons%20mask&;kind=video
Skal man have lægeerklæring? (Svar: Nej)
https://www.sst.dk/-/media/Udgivelser/2020/Corona/Mundbind/Gode_raad_Mundbind.ashx
20 læger fra Rigshospitalet d 18 nov 2020 at masker ikke virker imod denne SARS-COV-2 influenza virus:
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33205991/
https://www.acpjournals.org/doi/10.7326/M20-6817
--
https://www.bakken.dk/
https://www.bakken.dk/english/
Mvh ...
https://www.facebook.com/kim.temp
https://twitter.com/Kim_Osboel
https://anonup.com/@Kim_Osboel
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3YqC0mK7nzxz/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/kimosboel
https://www.ourfreedomtube.com/@Kim_Osboel
https://www.ourfreedombits.com/@Kim_Osboel
https://www.ourfreedombook.com/Kim_Osboel
https://brandnewtube.com/@Kim_Osboel
https://www.minds.com/kim_osboel/
https://odysee.com/@Kim_Osb%C3%B8l:b
https://vimeo.com/user125251652
https://parler.com/profile/KimOsboel/
https://mewe.com/i/kimosb%C3%B8l
https://gab.com/Kim_Osboel
https://t.me/Kim_Osboel
https://awakeningincubator.com/members/kim_osboel/
[2017] http://www.k10.dk/showthread.php?t=35157
YouTube #2: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKcCEgl90IXxFewmCNsztgA/
Rumble #2 : https://rumble.com/user/KimOsboel (kun danske)
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.