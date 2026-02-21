Dr.SHIVA® LIVE: The Swarm's Degeneration. Day to Day. Beyond Epstein

Streamed live 18 hours ago

In this presentation, Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Inventor of Email, and Independent Candidate for President of the United States and U.S. Senate, exposes the deeper truth that the Epstein spectacle is designed to hide: the Swarm’s real degeneration is not just in elite scandal, but in the day-to-day systems of exploitation that grind down working people worldwide. Dr.SHIVA explains that depravity among ruling classes is not new, it is a recurring pattern across history, used to shock, distract, and keep people trapped in outrage cycles while the machinery of power keeps running. He reveals how the endless focus on sensational stories becomes a pressure valve for the public, while the Swarm quietly continues the real crime: crushing the lives, wages, health, and dignity of billions of working people through engineered dependence and controlled “solutions.” It’s time to identify the system, grow our bottoms-up movement for Truth Freedom Health® and Shatter the Swarm® once and for all.





