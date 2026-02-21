BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Dr.SHIVA® LIVE: The Swarm's Degeneration. Day to Day. Beyond Epstein
What is happening
What is happening
9760 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
111 views • 24 hours ago

Streamed live 18 hours ago

Dr.SHIVA® LIVE: The Swarm's Degeneration. Day to Day. Beyond Epstein


In this presentation, Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Inventor of Email, and Independent Candidate for President of the United States and U.S. Senate, exposes the deeper truth that the Epstein spectacle is designed to hide: the Swarm’s real degeneration is not just in elite scandal, but in the day-to-day systems of exploitation that grind down working people worldwide. Dr.SHIVA explains that depravity among ruling classes is not new, it is a recurring pattern across history, used to shock, distract, and keep people trapped in outrage cycles while the machinery of power keeps running. He reveals how the endless focus on sensational stories becomes a pressure valve for the public, while the Swarm quietly continues the real crime: crushing the lives, wages, health, and dignity of billions of working people through engineered dependence and controlled “solutions.” It’s time to identify the system, grow our bottoms-up movement for Truth Freedom Health® and Shatter the Swarm® once and for all.


Full Blog Post: https://vashiva.com/dr-shiva-live-the...


Get Educated, or Be Enslaved

TruthFreedomHealth.com


To attend an online OPEN HOUSE with Dr.SHIVA this THURSDAY at 11 AM

EST or 8 PM EST.


RSVP at: VASHIVA.com/ORIENTATION.


Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Inventor of Email, Scientist & Engineer,

Candidate for US President is committed to health, education, and

innovation.


Dr. SHIVA’s most recent innovation is the Truth Freedom Health® SYSTEM

that is an educational, community, and technology platform that is

enabling everyday people to become wiser and smarter – to think beyond

Left & Right, “Pro-” and “Anti-” – by learning the SCIENCE OF SYSTEMS

– to see things as they truly are to know the real problem to innovate

the real solution.


To learn more about the Truth Freedom Health® System, visit

https://TruthFreedomHealth.com and contribute to this global

educational movement to become a Warrior-Scholar.


Find out more at https://TruthFreedomHealth.com.


Be the Light!

Dr.SHIVA


e: [email protected]

w: https://vashiva.com

w: https://TruthFreedomHealth.com

w: https://Shiva4President.com

Twitter: @va_shiva

Facebook: / va.shiva.ayyadurai

YouTube: / @drvashiva

Gab: https://gab.com/ShivaAyyadurai

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/DrSHIVA

Telegram: https://t.me/vashiva

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OBgu...

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@drvashiva

Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/VASHIVA

TikTok: / drvashiva

Keywords
healthbookmike adamsfreedomliestruthdegenerationtruthfreedomhealthdr shiva livethe swarmday to daybeyond epstein
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Republican-led states escalate legal battle against FDA&#8217;s mail-order abortion pills

Republican-led states escalate legal battle against FDA’s mail-order abortion pills

Patrick Lewis
FBI&#8217;s selective incompetence: Why can&#8217;t they access a suspect&#8217;s phone despite $20 billion NSA surveillance power?

FBI’s selective incompetence: Why can’t they access a suspect’s phone despite $20 billion NSA surveillance power?

Patrick Lewis
Escape Zone: The ultimate survival guide against EMFs, surveillance and the hidden dangers of 5G

Escape Zone: The ultimate survival guide against EMFs, surveillance and the hidden dangers of 5G

Belle Carter
&#8220;A.G.E.S. Fall Conference&#8221; on BrightU: Why your body&#8217;s &#8220;medicine&#8221; is activated during meditation

“A.G.E.S. Fall Conference” on BrightU: Why your body’s “medicine” is activated during meditation

Jacob Thomas
America&#8217;s Trade Deficit: A Symptom of Deeper Economic Disease

America’s Trade Deficit: A Symptom of Deeper Economic Disease

Morgan S. Verity
FBI flooded with over 40,000 tips in Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case as reward climbs to $102,500

FBI flooded with over 40,000 tips in Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case as reward climbs to $102,500

Kevin Hughes
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy