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Covid19 / 5G 60ghz - Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome / Identical compromise of Hemoglobin resulting in (ARDS)
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55 views • May 07, 2020
Covid-19 and 5G at 60ghz both impair the ability of blood hemoglobin (red blood cells) to transport oxygen throughout the body. If blood cannot hold oxygen, the result is death by suffocation
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