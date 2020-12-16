Former AG William "Bill" Barr Exposed

This is my first video I'm posting on Brighteon.com, please forgive lack of video edits etc. This is a raw unedited opinion piece on to be former AG Barr exposing his ties to the deep state to encourage others to continue to do research into these matters. Below is my article on this work:1. AG William ("Bill") Barr To Resign From DOJ Following Christmas HolidayA Brief History of William Barr for the record:A. His father was Donald Barr who was the headmaster at Dalton School in New York City and likely hired the now infamous Jeffery Epstein to teach math and physics. In any case, Epstein was allowed to continue his tenure under Donald Barr often in defiance of the headmaster's strict "conservative" rules. The Barr-Epstein connection becomes interesting now that William Barr is resigning from his position at the DOJ after what some say appears to be a cover up of Epstein's alleged suicide and the suspicious events that took place surrounding it. Barr, a former asset of the CIA, as acting Attorney General for the Department of Justice claimed that the suicide was merely a "perfect storm of screw-ups", not adding confidence to public opinion however with many still believing Epstein was murdered to protect other elites like Bill Clinton who frequented Epstein's pedo. island.Donald bar also worked for the infamous Office of Strategic Services (OSS) . The OSS was tied to the Georgetown sect. a topic so vast a book could be written about the interconnections of the people from Georgetown, SC. These people tended to be democrats or left wing republicans who held left wing liberal views. OSS morphed into the Office of Policy Coordination (OPC) and then later into the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) which explains how William Barr made connections with the CIA.Sources:B. Barr played a part in the cover-up of the now public Hunter Biden Scandal by choosing not to reveal the truth about the investigation into Hunter Biden until after the 2020 presidential Election. Barr disobeyed direct instruction from President Trump and calls from Colorado Rep. Ken Buck. The mainstream media is reporting that Hunter is under investigation for his taxes, but as Rudy Gulianni and the New York Post have already reported on, Hunter should be under investigation for more sinister acts such as collusion with Chinese Communist Intelligence and pedo pictures on his laptop that is referred to as "the laptop from hell".C. It appears President Trump showed very poor judgement in picking Barr in the first place. Barr had previously served as AG under President George H. W. Bush from 1991 to 1993. Barr is said to be an asset of the Deep State.D. William Barr served as a board member on CNN's parent company, Time Warner, Inc. (now Warner Media) from 2009 until 2018. How does someone in intelligence operations get to sit on the board overseeing major media networks? Once a CIA agent, always a CIA agent.I suspect William Barr to be an operative of the CIA's uncovered Operation or Project Mockingbird supposed to be canceled thanks to the Reece committee exposure of the project back in the 1950s. Barr could have used his position at Time Warner to leak actual and fake intelligence from his connections at the CIA to CNN. This could explain the Russia Hoax. So, how does he get to be AG again? Simple, he pretends, as his father did, to be a conservative while following the way of Fabian Socialists who's symbol is a wolf in sheep's clothing.Main Source: