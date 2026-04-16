Pete Hegseth uses a verse inspired by 'Pulp Fiction', for a prayer during a Pentagon meeting?

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So... Pete Hegseth uses a fake Bible verse from "Pulp Fiction" for a prayer during a Pentagon meeting.
Adding, AI Overview:
Ezekiel 25:17, famously recited by Jules Winnfield (Samuel L. Jackson). While it mentions the biblical passage, the monologue is mostly written by Quentin Tarantino, focusing on vengeance, "the valley of darkness," and "the tyranny of evil men"