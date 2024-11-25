WATCH RACHEL MADDOW'S MELTDOWN AS TRUMP IS DECLARED 2024 WINNER❗

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ROAD TO 255,000 SUBS
CURRENT SUBS-
rumble - themichaelduffy
michaelwduffy
original video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=308qXiAE1Hs
Elevate Your Fitness Journey! ? Discover Top Fitness Gifts at ShopWazu.com! ?️♂️✨
#trumpad #trump #biden #election #election2024 #donaldtrump #trumpnewstoday #republican #liberalhivemind #donaldtrumpinterview #trumptribute #politics #trumpnews #trumpwin
NO COPYRIGHT INTENDED FAIR USE PURPOSES ONLY