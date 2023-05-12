PDJT's Town Hall CNN: Kaitlan Collins CAUGHT in LIE. Just Watch Chris Miller.

At the TRUMP Town Hall CNN broadcast, Kaitlan Collins claimed that Secretary of Defense Chris Miller said that Trump didn’t “give the order” for National Guard troops.





Fact Check:

Here is Chris Miller debunking her with his own words, along with his chief of staff Kash Patel. They were in charge of the DoD.





CNN = Fake News





@Rockingham1221: Trump OFFERED the national guard. Mayor Bowser turned it down. Nancy Pelosi staff were constantly in communication with capitol police, they didn’t request DCNG.





But let’s take off the blinders for a second. If Trump had ordered (different from authored) DCNG, he would have been accused of sending an army to stop the vote. Think about that.





There’s a lot of confusion on this, and our government better fix it, or it will only happen again.





source:

https://twitter.com/i/status/1656806122177679360