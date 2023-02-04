Deception in the End Times: True and False Conversion

If you listen to the radio or watch television, chances are that have heard someone preach the Gospel. With thousands of Christian radio and television stations, the probability of hearing the truth mixed with false doctrine is high and results in confusion among the listeners.

Salvation is the core of the Gospel, and any deviation is fatal to the person developing it and for the people who buy into it. The Gospel message is simple; it is faith in Jesus that makes it possible for a person to repent of their sins and trust Him to be their Savior, who through grace, bestows salvation upon the person that calls upon His name. In short, we are saved by grace through faith; that is true conversion and exactly what Jesus and the apostles taught.

In this message, Pastor John shares six of the most damning heresies being propagated today concerning salvation and also provides the antidote by showing you what Jesus and the apostles taught in the New Testament regarding true and false conversion. Are you a true or false convert? Have you received the truth of Jesus or a lie from the Devil? The world has many thoughts on life after death but there is only one truth and your eternal destiny will be determined by what you choose to believe on earth.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2013/RLJ-1402.pdf

RLJ-1402 -- JULY 28, 2013

Deception in the End Times Part 1: True and False Conversion

