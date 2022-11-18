Faithful Women Work for Justice, Truth, & Life

This week, faithful Catholic Jane Bernardel shared with LifeSiteNews that she was formally REBUKED and BANNED from the parish she attended "for refusing to mask." Also pro-lifers Abby Johnson and Patricia Sandoval — each former abortion clinic workers — tell LifeSite how Planned Parenthood and their pro-abortion allies seek to enslave women into a life of despair, but how the mercy of Christ is ready to embrace all women with healing and redemption. Meanwhile, brave pro-life activists gathered this past week in Washington, DC demanding accountability in the Biden DOJ and the removal of Kristen Clarke, an outspoken pro-abortion activist guilty of persecuting and terrorizing pro-life activists. Join John-Henry Westen now in this episode of 'InFocus' to get the facts you need to champion life, faith, family, and freedom in your community, and to build a culture of life for all.

