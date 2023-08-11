ARE COVID VACCINES CONTAMINATED WITH DNA? | Del Bigtree The Highwire
Guest host, Dr Jim Meehan, talks to scientific researcher, Kevin McKernan about his groundbreaking discovery of plasmid derived dsDNA contamination in COVID-19 mRNA vaccines and lays out the proven dangers of injecting foreign DNA into the body.
#KevinMcKernan #mRNA #GeneTherapy
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.