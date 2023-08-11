Create New Account
ARE COVID VACCINES CONTAMINATED WITH DNA? | Del Bigtree The Highwire
ARE COVID VACCINES CONTAMINATED WITH DNA? | Del Bigtree The Highwire


Guest host, Dr Jim Meehan, talks to scientific researcher, Kevin McKernan about his groundbreaking discovery of plasmid derived dsDNA contamination in COVID-19 mRNA vaccines and lays out the proven dangers of injecting foreign DNA into the body.


#KevinMcKernan #mRNA #GeneTherapy




pandemicpopulation controlbioweaponcovidplandemicexcess deathsmrna gene therapyvax injuries

