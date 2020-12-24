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The Truth Unmasked In This Mad World!
The Prisoner
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143 views • December 24, 2020
The Truth Unmasked In This Mad World!

St. John Divine NYC - The Devil Is In The Details! - https://youtu.be/q-AyG1AWp34
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Colony - NWO Programming For EMP's, Fake Alien Invasion, Martial Law & One World Religion Coming Soon! https://youtu.be/JYDC47BFNr8
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We've All Been Hoodwinked & Bamboozled! - https://youtu.be/ONe1LyesrHI
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5G & Nanodust = Mass Control of Humanity - https://youtu.be/WWZuVfvqF0c
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For the mystery of iniquity doth already work: only he who now letteth will let, until he be taken out of the way. And then shall that Wicked be revealed, whom the Lord shall consume with the spirit of his mouth, and shall destroy with the brightness of his coming: Even him, whose coming is after the working of Satan with all power and signs and lying wonders, And with all deceivableness of unrighteousness in them that perish; because they received not the love of the truth, that they might be saved.

And for this cause God shall send them strong delusion, that they should believe a lie: That they all might be damned who believed not the truth, but had pleasure in unrighteousness. 2 Thessalonians 2:7-12

Please do you own research on the content in the video. Don't take any of the content here as the final say.

Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me. John 14:6 “In whom we have redemption through his blood, the forgiveness of sins, according to the riches of his grace;” Ephesians 1:7 God bless you and your families. Know Jesus! Repent of your sins. Let the Potter mold his clay into something wonderful!

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pjqXULJGfK4&;feature=youtu.be
Shaking My Head Productions
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occultnwocultsmasksmad worldcovid psyop
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