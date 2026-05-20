Charles 3rd. The WEF, Crispr cas 9 Gene editing marking your DNA, & total surveillance (in description)

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v79w0we-charles-3rd-re-introduces-the-totalitarian-digital-id.html?e9s=src_v1_sa%2Csrc



Clips reference;s at the end Corbett report, Dan Dicks and Call for an uprising... see also (Digital ID first mooted in mid to late 2025 from 2020) What is the Matrix ? Corbett report & James Evan Pilato. Global roll out of Bio-Metric Digital ID https://rumble.com/v6ztfbm-what-is-the-matrix-corbett-report-and-james-evan-pilato.-global-roll-out-of.html?e9s=src_v1_sa%2Csrc_v5_sa_o%2Csrc_v1_upp_a





Crispr co developed by Epstein and first used in Switzerland Charles 3rd is the founder of the WEF,,,,, New American ."What Was Epstein REALLY Doing? Genetics, Eugenics & Directed Evolution. Crispr Cas 9 Gene editing, Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein & Charles & Andrew Windsor connection in description" https://www.brighteon.com/210ce6e1-56ac-4a74-9f40-92c70970aac0





Patent Eligible ? have you been marked in your DNA already ? C40 ( 'freedom cities ') Gulags in the medical Bio-convergence 2020 - 2025 fwd https://rumble.com/v5k8vst-patent-eligible-2.html?e9s=src_v1_cmd%2Csrc_v1_upp_a





(in 2023 test experiment in Nigeria) Nigeria now. Mark of the Beast. Riots when you can no longer Buy or Sell (CBDC + mRNA injections) https://old.bitchute.com/video/zELoBOyZMsp5/





The Integration event of your DNA/RNA & Synthetic mRNA. Genomics Gene therapy https://www.brighteon.com/40069f31-9434-4245-82e6-cf67825b504d





Clips taken from

1. Press for Truth Channel Dan Dicks https://rumble.com/v79t8m2-king-charles-just-announced-digital-id-the-surveillance-trap-is-here.html?e9s=src_v1_cmd%2Csrc_v1_upp_a





2, The Official Corbett Report Rumble Channel https://rumble.com/c/corbettreport?e9s=src_v1_cmd





3. WARNING! KING CHARLES ANNOUNCES THE DIGITAL ID AS TRUMP PREPARES AMERICA FOR DIGITAL PRISON HELL! https://rumble.com/v79xxwu-warning-king-charles-announces-the-digital-id-as-trump-prepares-america-for.html?e9s=src_v1_cmd%2Csrc_v1_ucp_a





WEF World Economic Forum

4. Global Crispr And Cas Genes Market Size & Outlook, 2025-2030 https://www.grandviewresearch.com/horizon/outlook/crispr-and-cas-genes-market-size/global





5. CRISPR And Cas Genes Market (2025 - 2030) https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/crispr-associated-cas-genes-market





Crispr co developed by Epstein and first used in Switzerland Charles 3rd is the founder of the WEF.."What Was Epstein REALLY Doing? Genetics, Eugenics & Directed Evolution. Crispr Cas 9 Gene editing, Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein & Charles & Andrew Windsor connection in description" https://www.brighteon.com/210ce6e1-56ac-4a74-9f40-92c70970aac0