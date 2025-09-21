BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Diana Ayoub
wolfburg
wolfburg
157 views • 1 day ago
A nu metal track driven by tight, funk-inspired hip hop drums and punchy, melodic bass, Guitars in low C#, using heavy distortion, palm-muted chunky riffs, and layered effects like envelope filters, delay, and phaser for surreal textures, Vocals switch between rhythmic rap and aggressive, compressed half-sung, half-screamed choruses, Turntables add scratch patterns and samples for rhythmic depth and unique character


I'm so young and you're so old This, my darling, I've been told I don't care just what they say 'Cause forever I will pray You and I will be as free As the birds up in the trees Oh, please stay by me, Diana Thrills I get when you hold me close Oh, my darling, you're the most I love you but do you love me? Oh, Diana, can't you see? I love you with all my heart And I hope we will never part Oh, please stay with me, Diana Oh, my darlin', oh, my lover Tell me that there is no other I love you with my heart Oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh Only you can-a take my heart Only you can-a tear it apart When you hold me in your loving arms I can feel you givin' all your charms Hold me, darling, hold me tight Squeeze me baby with all your might Oh, please stay with me, Diana Oh, please, Diana Oh, please, Diana Oh, please, Diana

Keywords
delaymelodic bassa nu metal track driven by tightfunk-inspired hip hop drums and punchyguitars in low cusing heavy distortionpalm-muted chunky riffsand layered effects like envelope filtersand phaser for surreal texturesvocals switch between rhythmic rap and aggressivecompressed half-sunghalf-screamed chorusesturntables add scratch patterns and samples for rhythmic depth and unique character
