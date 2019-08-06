© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Fat Burning Dance Workout to "Bodypop"
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
245 views • August 06, 2019
Dance is my fave way of getting cardio in. It's fun and it makes me happy!! So today I'm teaching you the routine to "BODYPOP." Try to do this routine back to back 3x! Film it and show it to me too! You can get the song here: http://bit.ly/1KdFB1A
Cassey Ho is a certified Pilates and fitness instructor, named Greatist's Top 100 Health & Fitness Influencers in the World alongside Michelle Obama. She is the winner of the "Social Fitness" Shorty Award and FITNESS Magazine named her their "Best Healthy Living Blogger". She's been featured on Dr. Oz, EXTRA TV, The Steve Harvey Show, COSMPOLITAN Magazine, SHAPE Magazine, Ladies Home Journal, SELF Magazine, NY Times, LA Times, and many more.
***
DISCLAIMER:
Blogilates and oGorgeous Inc. strongly recommend that you consult with your physician before beginning any exercise program.
You should be in good physical condition and be able to participate in the exercise.
You should understand that when participating in any exercise or exercise program, there is the possibility of physical injury. If you engage in this exercise or exercise program, you agree that you do so at your own risk, are voluntarily participating in these activities, assume all risk of injury to yourself, and agree to release and discharge Blogilates and oGorgeous Inc. from any and all claims or causes of action, known or unknown, arising out of Blogilates' and oGorgeous Inc.'s negligence.
Cassey Ho is a certified Pilates and fitness instructor, named Greatist's Top 100 Health & Fitness Influencers in the World alongside Michelle Obama. She is the winner of the "Social Fitness" Shorty Award and FITNESS Magazine named her their "Best Healthy Living Blogger". She's been featured on Dr. Oz, EXTRA TV, The Steve Harvey Show, COSMPOLITAN Magazine, SHAPE Magazine, Ladies Home Journal, SELF Magazine, NY Times, LA Times, and many more.
***
DISCLAIMER:
Blogilates and oGorgeous Inc. strongly recommend that you consult with your physician before beginning any exercise program.
You should be in good physical condition and be able to participate in the exercise.
You should understand that when participating in any exercise or exercise program, there is the possibility of physical injury. If you engage in this exercise or exercise program, you agree that you do so at your own risk, are voluntarily participating in these activities, assume all risk of injury to yourself, and agree to release and discharge Blogilates and oGorgeous Inc. from any and all claims or causes of action, known or unknown, arising out of Blogilates' and oGorgeous Inc.'s negligence.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.