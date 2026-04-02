...a mediocre habit - "Queen of the Magazines" - [The Doors cover]

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Psychedelic acid rock cover of The Doors by ...a mediocre habit
Download the song here: https://amediocrehabit1.bandcamp.com/track/queen-of-the-magazines
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/12KMfZa9UqdFYBUFl9Gb1c
Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/artist/a-mediocre-habit/1414191070
Look for A Mediocre Habit on any online music store or streaming service!!!
Evan MacAdams - singer/guitar
Troy Reif - lead guitar
Ed Toal - bass