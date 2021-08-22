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NEW GERMAN VAXXXED BLOOD / VAX SERUM (MICROSCOPE ANALYSIS) EXHIBITS & FINDINGS (WOR REPORT)
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132 views • August 22, 2021
NEW GERMAN VAXXXED BLOOD / VAX SERUM (MICROSCOPE ANALYSIS) EXHIBITS & FINDINGS (WOR REPORT)
EW GERMAN VAXXXED BLOOD / VAX SERUM (MICROSCOPE ANALYSIS) EXHIBITS & FINDINGS
(WOR REPORT & REVIEW) Humanity Draws The Line In The Sand!
================
(Dr. Ruby Review + Source Report + Dr. McCullough; Prof. Bhakdi Reloaded)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/m0qljD8NghUm/ *[SHARE]*
================
1. VAXXED PATIENTS' BLOOD EXAMINED, HORRIFIC FINDINGS of THE GERMAN PHYSICIANS
The 'Stew Peters Show' has obtained footage and slides of multiple patients' blood that was examined after being inoculated with the shots being called 'vaccines' for COVID-19. Dr. Jane Ruby joins Stew Peters to discuss what the slides show, and how the blood is being changed, which can only be described as unexplainable and alarming.
(mirror) https://www.bitchute.com/video/9Okc5cl2JC7k/
Courtesy of PCS @ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pcs/
================
2. NEW (VAX & BLOOD) MICROSCOPE ANALYSIS (GERMANY)
[Independent Researches; Lawyers & Doctors] https://www.bitchute.com/video/7wEwToQRjfo6/
================
3. IF YOU TOOK THE VAXXX, YOUR PROBABLY DOOMED (Dr. McCullough / Prof. Bhakdi)
================
EW GERMAN VAXXXED BLOOD / VAX SERUM (MICROSCOPE ANALYSIS) EXHIBITS & FINDINGS
(WOR REPORT & REVIEW) Humanity Draws The Line In The Sand!
================
(Dr. Ruby Review + Source Report + Dr. McCullough; Prof. Bhakdi Reloaded)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/m0qljD8NghUm/ *[SHARE]*
================
1. VAXXED PATIENTS' BLOOD EXAMINED, HORRIFIC FINDINGS of THE GERMAN PHYSICIANS
The 'Stew Peters Show' has obtained footage and slides of multiple patients' blood that was examined after being inoculated with the shots being called 'vaccines' for COVID-19. Dr. Jane Ruby joins Stew Peters to discuss what the slides show, and how the blood is being changed, which can only be described as unexplainable and alarming.
(mirror) https://www.bitchute.com/video/9Okc5cl2JC7k/
Courtesy of PCS @ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pcs/
================
2. NEW (VAX & BLOOD) MICROSCOPE ANALYSIS (GERMANY)
[Independent Researches; Lawyers & Doctors] https://www.bitchute.com/video/7wEwToQRjfo6/
================
3. IF YOU TOOK THE VAXXX, YOUR PROBABLY DOOMED (Dr. McCullough / Prof. Bhakdi)
================
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