The illusion of civil emergency ~ caight in the civil unrest game ~

In today's discussion we will talk about the mainline (lie) news media (CNN, Fox, Bay9news, abc, msnbc, etc.) creating mass hysteria with the storm exaggeration and misinformation. We will talk about the fear mongering for the purpose of mind control. I will be reminding you of the importance's of not watching television anymore. Finally, we will be sharing the latest episode of the Highwire, which will be episode 393 climate of corruption.





References:

- Alex Jones Show: Biden’s Attempt To Deny Weather Weapons’ Existence BLOWS UP In His Face as Interviews With

American Presidents Confirming Their Existence AND USE Emerge!

https://www.banned.video/watch?id=67086157af57d990a6a1a4ef

- Weaponizing Weather: The Top Secret History of Weather Modification

https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/00431672.2019.1559400

- Ben Livingston: The Father of Weaponized Weather

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bN5Acybxi3k

- Angels don't play this haarp

https://annas-archive.org/md5/29b85ba3a14fa3c240897e8ff3f1c101

- The Highwire Episode 393: Climate of Corruption

https://rumble.com/v5i7bfp-episode-393-climate-of-corruption.html?playlist_id=watch-history

- Angels Still Don't Play This HAARP | Dr. Nick Begich

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mLZcaItj70U

- Flouride Deception

https://annas-archive.org/md5/db0f9dc49b95dc16be745bbc26c11070