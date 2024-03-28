NO MORE BOMBS!! A WAR THUNDER RANT ABOUT THE PROBLEM WITH BOMBS N TANKS

Just a rant about how the game is killing its player base by dropping endless bombs on us while we try and have meaningful intense battles with tanks and armored vehicles. Even the famous Stuka shown here was not a huge success at bombing tanks, it took guns on it to do that. This is a vid for Players of War Thunder! Unite and fight the bombs!!!!!
