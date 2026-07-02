The Internationale The Song of the Workers

One song inspired workers across the world... but why did it become one of history's most powerful anthems? 🎶





From factory floors to political revolutions, **The Internationale** became far more than music—it became the voice of an entire movement.





🎧 Listen to the full episode through the link in the description.





https://open.spotify.com/episode/7dqo5L7ii3udGRmxJJDdJR?si=5d95295f78a1422e





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#WorkersRights

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