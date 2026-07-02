The Internationale The Song of the Workers

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One song inspired workers across the world... but why did it become one of history's most powerful anthems? 🎶
From factory floors to political revolutions, **The Internationale** became far more than music—it became the voice of an entire movement.
🎧 Listen to the full episode through the link in the description.
https://open.spotify.com/episode/7dqo5L7ii3udGRmxJJDdJR?si=5d95295f78a1422e
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#WorkersRights
#pariscommune
#Revolutionarysongs
#historicalmusic
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